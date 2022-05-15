Two days after a blaze ripped through Mundka building, families of those missing ask: ‘What if they are never identified?’

Despite doing everything possible to get into four-storey building in Mundka that caught fire on Friday, Ismail Khan watched helplessly as his sister, Muskan (22), screamed for help: ‘Bhai mujhe bacha le please, mujhe nahi marna hai.’ She is among the 19 yet to be identified.

Like several other family members of victims who died in the blaze, Ismail (27) went from the mortuary to the emergency care unit of Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital several times on Sunday, hoping to find some trace of his sister.

Speaking to The Indian Express on Sunday, he said: “Muskan called me around 3.45 pm… she told me ‘Bhai yahan aag lag gayi hai, bahut dua hai, fire brigade bhi aagyi hai par bahar nikalne ka koi chaara nahi hai, please tu aa kar mujhe bachale yahan se’… she sounded panicked, I could hear people screaming in the background… I immediately rushed to the spot and found her standing on the chajja (eave) of the second floor … I saw hope and relief on her face when she saw me… she thought her brother would save her….”

Ismail said he told her he would get a crane and asked her to jump then: “But she was scared and didn’t move… Then, I climbed the adjacent building along with a group of four people and jumped on to the terrace of the office. But the door was locked…”

He said, “The terrace had a house where the owner and his family lived… If the door wasn’t locked that evening, my sister would have been alive today… meri behan ko dekhne k baad bhi mai bacha nahi paaya or abhi uska body kya, ek ungli tak nahi mil paa rahi hai. The government should punish the culprits…”

Breaking down, Ismail said his sister joined the CCTV manufacturing and assembling company as a worker but was promoted to the management in a year. “She was pursuing Bachelors in Arts from open school and was saving money to pursue fashion designing. She wanted to start her own clothing line, ‘The Muskan Clothing’…,” he said.

Standing outside the hospital was Virpal, who has been waiting since 6 am to identify the body of his sister, Asha (30). “She was like a mother to me… Like every other day, she made breakfast and cooked my favourite aloo and puri for lunch on Friday and left for work. I didn’t speak to her during the day as her office collected phones from all employees…”

He added, “I came here yesterday as well but couldn’t identify my sister… My heart is heavy, I want to find some part of her to do her last rites…” Around 1 pm, he gave blood sample for DNA sampling.

Asha’s husband said she joined work just a week ago. “She worked on the third floor. We were trying for a baby, so she had not been going to work for the last one year. But Covid hit our finances, so she found a job… I don’t know how I’ll survive without her,” he cried.

Standing outside the charred remains of the office in Mundka, Vijay Bahadur Tiwari (45) hoped to find the body of 21-year-old daughter Monika. “My son and I have been to several hospitals – Sanjay Gandhi, Baba Saheb Ambedkar, Bhagwan Mahavir, even Safdarjung. My son has given his blood for the DNA test and was told to wait till Wednesday. Now I’m afraid that if nothing comes out it, what are we supposed to do?” he said.

Tiwari, who works as an e-rickshaw driver, said his daughter joined the office in March and worked in the packaging unit. Before that, she did sewing work from their home in Agar Nagar. He said she had told him earlier this year that she wanted to look for work to help him and her three younger brothers financially.

The fear that he might not be able to find his younger brother, Narender (24), also gripped Gopal. After multiple attempts by him and his parents to identify him among the charred bodies at the hospital, he and his father tried once again on Sunday to no avail. “My mother gave her blood for the DNA test but I’m starting to worry about what we can do if that also does not lead us to him,” said the 26-year-old. Narender lived with his parents and three brothers in Agar Nagar.

Gopal said that by the time he reached the office after 5 pm on Friday, all he could see was fire. “Narender had been working there for two years, in the assembly unit. He was earning Rs 8,500 a month and had been considering looking for a better paying job. He had pursued BA Programme degree from DU’s School of Open Learning…,” said Gopal.

Family members of Parveen Gupta (32), a senior executive at the commercial unit, arrived at the mortuary early on Sunday. He had been working in the marketing and graphic designing division for several years, said relatives.

His younger brother, Pankaj, said a few minutes before the fire broke out, two of his friends had met Parveen to handover a package. “At 4.45 pm on Friday, the friends told us there had been a fire and Parveen could not be found. His phone was switched off… For the past two days, we have been making rounds of several hospitals and mortuaries. We have not been able to identify him among the charred bodies…

His motorcycle is still parked outside the building,” said Pankaj.

His brother-in-law Govind Gupta said they have not told Parveen’s three children that he is missing. “I don’t know what to tell them. They keep asking about him… We have told them that he is injured. Officials are saying that DNA samples have been taken and a report will come soon, which will help in identifying the body. We have also lodged a missing persons’ complaint with police,” he said.

Delhi Police said they have collected samples of 20 family members on Saturday and the remaining samples were collected on Sunday. Eight bodies have been identified so far. The results will come within five-ten days, said DCP (Outer) Sameer Sharma.