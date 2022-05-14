Mundka fire: Delhi CM Kejriwal orders probe, announces Rs 10 lakh relief for kin of deceased

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each for families of those who died in the fire in Mundka on Friday. Those who have sustained injuries will be given Rs 50,000 as compensation. Kejriwal has also ordered a magisterial probe into the incident.

At least 27 people died and several others were injured when fire engulfed a four-storey commercial building near Mundka Metro station in Outer Delhi.

Mundka fire | Follow latest news and updates

“It was a massive fire, many people were killed, and their bodies were charred to the extent that they could not be identified. We have deployed help to identify the missing and the dead,” Kejriwal said.

Several people were trapped inside the building, with the police saying that there was just one exit. Those who were stuck inside broke windows and fashioned ropes out of clothes to escape.

Fire officials battled the heat and smoke when they first reached the building and the real extent of the tragedy became clear only late into the night when charred bodies were discovered.