scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, May 15, 2022
Must Read

Mundka fire: Delhi Police arrest owner of building where 27 died in fire

Deputy commissioner of police of Outer District Sameer Sharma confirmed that the absconding owner of the building, Manish Lakra, was arrested by a team after conducting multiple raids in Delhi and Haryana.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
May 15, 2022 12:21:43 pm
Delhi Mundka Fire, Delhi Mundka Fire news, Delhi LiveFirefighters try to douse a fire which broke out in a building at Mundka, in West Delhi, Friday, May 13, 2022.

Two days after 27 people died inside a four-storey commercial building near the metro station in Mundka, the Delhi Police arrested the owner of the building, according to officials Sunday.

Deputy commissioner of police of Outer District Sameer Sharma confirmed that the absconding owner of the building, Manish Lakra, was arrested by a team after conducting multiple raids in Delhi and Haryana.

Also read |20-year-old missing since Mundka fire took up job after father died of Covid

The police said Lakra lived with his family on the top floor of the building that caught fire on Friday, and escaped by jumping to the terrace of the adjoining building.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

They said two brothers, Harish Goel and Varun Goel, had taken three floors of the building for rent for their company, which primarily manufactured, assembled, and sold CCTVs and WiFi routers. The Goel brothers were arrested on Friday night.

Best of Express Premium

Chintan Shivir ends today: Hindutva debate in Cong, party ducks hard talk...Premium
Chintan Shivir ends today: Hindutva debate in Cong, party ducks hard talk...
Explained: Why ban of wheat exports is knee-jerk reaction, hits farmers a...Premium
Explained: Why ban of wheat exports is knee-jerk reaction, hits farmers a...
The hand of the RajapaksasPremium
The hand of the Rajapaksas
Despite his shaky political future, Rahul Gandhi remains mass media’s dar...Premium
Despite his shaky political future, Rahul Gandhi remains mass media’s dar...
More Premium Stories >>
Also read |Mundka fire: ‘27 dead… is my sister one of them?’

Police said Lakra ran a real estate office from the ground floor and the Goel brothers took the first floor on rent from him in 2018. “In 2019, they took one more floor and in 2021, they took the third floor… They paid Rs 1.2 lakh as rent, via cash, to the owner, his wife and mother,” a senior police officer said.

The building had only one exit and police found that cartons were kept on the staircase, which hindered people from getting out when the blaze started on the first floor.

More from Delhi

Delhi Fire Services (DFS) chief, Atul Garg, said: “The building didn’t have a fire NOC (no objection certificate) and clearance from the MCD. It seems the entire building was illegal.”

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 15: Latest News

Advertisement