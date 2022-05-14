scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, May 14, 2022
Must Read

Mundka Fire: Cops identify 6 bodies, consider conducting DNA tests on some

Families of those trapped first started receiving distress calls around 4.45 pm, around the same time locals in the area spotted plumes of smoke, and then the flames engulfed the building.

Written by Mahender Singh Manral | New Delhi |
Updated: May 14, 2022 1:14:09 pm
New Delhi: NDRF personnel during rescue and relief work after a massive fire at an office building near the Mundka Metro Station, in West Delhi, Saturday, May 14, 2022. Twenty-seven people have died so far in the blaze. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)(PTI05_14_2022_000054B)

A day after 27 people died inside a four-storey commercial building near Mundka Metro station, the Delhi Police identified six of them and the identification process of other bodies is on. The police have also decided to conduct a DNA identification test – in case they are not able to ascertain the identity of some of the victims, whose charred bodies were recovered. They have prepared a list of 29 missing persons, including 24 women, who went missing after the incident.

According to the police, the persons identified are Tania Bhushan (27), Mohini Pal (38), Yashoda Devi (35), Ranju Devi (32), Vishal Mithlesh (24) and Drishti (26). DCP (Outer district) Sameer Sharma, said, “The identification process is going on and we have identified six bodies.”

Mundka fire, delhi mundka fire A National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team is carrying out a search and rescue operation in the four-story building in Mundka on Saturday. (Express)

In one of the worst fire tragedies in the national capital’s recent history, at least 27 people died inside a four-storey commercial building and 12 persons were injured after a major fire broke out in the first floor of the building, the police said.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Also Read |Delhi CM Kejriwal orders probe, announces Rs 10 lakh relief for kin of deceased

As per call logs, the police received the first call at 4.40 pm and within seven minutes, one motor police vehicle reached the spot followed by the SHO (Mundka), who reached at 4.48 pm. As many as 40 fire tenders were called in and 35 ambulances were pressed into service. So far, a total of 39 Medico-Legal Cases have been made in the hospitals. “We have reached within 5 to 10 mins after receiving the first PCR call,” Sharma said.

Best of Express Premium

Explained: Why Luna crash has raised questions about stability of crypto ...Premium
Explained: Why Luna crash has raised questions about stability of crypto ...
Aviation Secy, wife get cut-rate Air India tickets to US, upgrade to Busi...Premium
Aviation Secy, wife get cut-rate Air India tickets to US, upgrade to Busi...
Horoscope Today, May 14, 2022: Gemini, Aries, Pisces and other signs — ch...Premium
Horoscope Today, May 14, 2022: Gemini, Aries, Pisces and other signs — ch...
Iron in Tamil Nadu 4,200 years ago: a new dating and its significancePremium
Iron in Tamil Nadu 4,200 years ago: a new dating and its significance
More Premium Stories >>
Firefighters try to douse a fire which broke out in a building at Mundka, in West Delhi, Friday, May 13, 2022.

He added, “We have arrested the company owners Harish Goel and Varun Goel. We have also registered an FIR under IPC Sections 304-A (causing death due to negligence), 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (criminal intimidation) at the Mundka police station.”

Read |Mundka fire: ‘27 dead… is my sister one of them?

Sharma said during a preliminary enquiry, it has been learnt that the four- storey building is used commercially to provide office space to companies. “The fire started from the first floor of the building which is an office of CCTV cameras and router manufacturing/assembling company. Over 50 employees and workers of the company have reportedly been rescued and 27 dead bodies have been found,” he said.

More from Delhi

Families of those trapped first started receiving distress calls around 4.45 pm, around the same time locals in the area spotted plumes of smoke, and then the flames engulfed the building.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 14: Latest News

Advertisement