Mundka fire: BJP’s Bidhuri demands probe by sitting judge of HC

The Mundka fire must be investigated under the chairmanship of a sitting judge of the Delhi High Court, Leader of Opposition in the assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri has demanded from the AAP government.

Bidhuri has also demanded an inquiry into the alleged late arrival of the fire brigade, violation of fire clearance of the building, and other rules. He has also demanded a compensation of Rs 1 crore each to the kin of all the deceased and a government job for one person from the family.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said that it should be investigated why the fire brigade arrived late. “While the information about the incident was given at 4:40 pm. But the people present there said that the fire brigade came late by an hour. Even the police had to carry out the rescue operation with the help of local people. By the time the fire brigade arrived, the fire had taken a severe form,” said Bidhuri.

He said that the fire brigade did not have enough hydraulic cranes to rescue the people trapped in the fire. “After all, what steps has the Delhi government taken to modernise the fire brigade? Did this building have fire clearance? If not, what action was taken by the fire department against this building? Was any notice issued? There was only one way to enter this building. There was no way to get people out when the fire broke out. Did the fire department take any action for this? The Delhi government claims that electricity is available 24 hours nowadays, so what was the need for a generator in this building? The generator was placed under the stairs,” he said.

This accident is like the Uphaar tragedy, and the recommendations made after it were not implemented, he said. Now it is necessary to take such steps so that such an accident does not happen again in the future and people do not have to face death like this, he added.

As many as 27 people died in a fire in the four-storey commercial building in Mundka on Friday. Police have recovered 27 bodies so far and 19 are still unidentified.