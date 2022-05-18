Mundka fire: Arvind Kejriwal meets those who aided in rescue

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met people who helped several victims of the Mundka fire escape before the fire brigade reached the spot on Friday.

People like crane driver Dayanand Tiwari, transporter Surendra, farmer Vijay Mann, MCD employee Sanjeev and Bablu, who works at a shop, jumped into action and threw ropes up the building to help the stuck employees escape.

Others brought out mattresses to try and save the employees who were jumping out.

A statement issued by the Delhi government said that around 20 to 25 local residents were called in to meet the Chief Minister, and that they narrated stories of the rescue and the challenges they faced.

“Such heroes prove how Delhiites stand together as a family during all highs and lows. We all have to be united and always help each other and work together,” Kejriwal said.

While 27 people died, several others were injured as the four-storey commercial building, where the office of a CCTV camera manufacturer was housed, caught fire. Most of those who died were women and several bodies were burnt beyond recognition.

Several fire trucks reached late because of the traffic.