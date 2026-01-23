Munak Canal to be cleaned, beautified and readied for Chhath: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

She said that the Munak Canal, which has been in a dilapidated state for years, will be cleaned thoroughly, beautified and equipped with dedicated ghats for Chhath Puja.

Munak Canal to be cleaned, beautified and readied for Chhath: Delhi CM Rekha GuptaGupta also said that a new road will be constructed alongside the canal for the convenience of the public. (File Photo)

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta Thursday laid the foundation stone for a project which will focus on the rejuvenation of the Munak Canal and announced that the Delhi government is planning to construct an elevated road over the canal at a cost of Rs 5000 crore — from Inderlok Metro station to UER–2 — to decongest Northwest and Outer Delhi.

“Once completed, commuters travelling towards Rohini and Outer Delhi will be able to avoid congested internal roads, ensuring smoother and faster travel,” the CM said.

“The canal, long viewed as a symbol of dirt and disorder, will now become a focal point of faith and culture. This project will be a significant boon for residents of Shalimar Bagh, Pitampura, Keshavpuram, Netaji Subhash Place, Punjabi Bagh and Kohat Enclave. Once completed, over 30,000 people are expected to visit the area daily,” the CM added.

Gupta also said that a new road will be constructed alongside the canal for the convenience of the public and the Singalpur Bridge in Northwest Delhi will be widened. To improve connectivity, a two-lane bridge near Singalpur Bridge is also in the works, she said. Further, service roads on both sides of the canal will also be re-developed, Gupta also said.

