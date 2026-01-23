Munak Canal to be cleaned, beautified and readied for Chhath: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

Gupta also said that a new road will be constructed alongside the canal for the convenience of the public. (File Photo)

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta Thursday laid the foundation stone for a project which will focus on the rejuvenation of the Munak Canal and announced that the Delhi government is planning to construct an elevated road over the canal at a cost of Rs 5000 crore — from Inderlok Metro station to UER–2 — to decongest Northwest and Outer Delhi.

“Once completed, commuters travelling towards Rohini and Outer Delhi will be able to avoid congested internal roads, ensuring smoother and faster travel,” the CM said.

She said that the Munak Canal, which has been in a dilapidated state for years, will be cleaned thoroughly, beautified and equipped with dedicated ghats for Chhath Puja.