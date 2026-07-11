Mumbai Police gets hoax threat to ‘blow’ up Red Fort, security stepped up

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Over 9 months after a blast near the Red Fort killed 11 people, a bomb threat targeting the iconic monument was received by Mumbai Police on Saturday morning. The Mumbai Police dialled up Delhi Police, following which security was stepped up at Red Fort and Chandini Chowk. The call later turned out to be a hoax, Delhi Police said.
According to the police, the call came during the early hours of Saturday to Mumbai Police control room, informing the officers that the Red Fort will be “blown” up.
“The Mumbai Police called saying that they have received a call regarding a possible bomb threat at the Red Fort. The information was shared with the North Delhi Police soon after,” said a source.
Police said security was immediately strengthened in the area, with police and bomb disposal squad personnel conducting an extensive search. Efforts are underway to identify the caller and ascertain the motive behind issuing the fake threat, they added.
According to officers, within a month of the blast at a Metro station near the Red Fort last November, various steps have been taken to improve security around the area.
“The number of CCTV cameras installed in the area has gone up to 120 from 630. The cameras have an integrated data system of stolen vehicles, and can automatically detect number plates,” an officer said.
“Also, facial recognition systems, containing integrated data of criminal records, have been mounted atop a minibus that patrols the whole area, constantly monitoring faces in the crowd,” the officer added.
Further, the officer said, personnel deployed at the Red Fort police post has been doubled from 17 to 35, while better lighting has been requested for at least 10 dark spots. Illegal occupation in the area has also been clamped down upon, police said, with more than 500 FIRs registered against those who do not comply with tenant verification norms.
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