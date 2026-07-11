Mumbai Police gets hoax threat to ‘blow’ up Red Fort, security stepped up

Over 9 months after a blast near the Red Fort killed 11 people, a bomb threat targeting the iconic monument was received by Mumbai Police on Saturday morning. The Mumbai Police dialled up Delhi Police, following which security was stepped up at Red Fort and Chandini Chowk. The call later turned out to be a hoax, Delhi Police said.

According to the police, the call came during the early hours of Saturday to Mumbai Police control room, informing the officers that the Red Fort will be “blown” up.

“The Mumbai Police called saying that they have received a call regarding a possible bomb threat at the Red Fort. The information was shared with the North Delhi Police soon after,” said a source.