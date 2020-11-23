Mumbai-based event manager molested, raped, two arrested

According to police, the incident came to light on November 20 after the event manager, who lives in Mumbai, approached them. (File)

Two Sonepat-based eatery owners have been arrested for allegedly raping and molesting a freelance event manager at a five-star hotel in Aerocity.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Airport) Rajeev Ranjan said they have arrested Sandeep Mehta (57), alias Mickey, for rape (IPC section 376) and Naveen Dawar (47) on charges of molestation (IPC section 354).

Both the accused were produced before a Delhi court and sent to judicial custody for 14 days.

According to police, the incident came to light on November 20 after the event manager, who lives in Mumbai, approached them.

“She informed police that she met Mehta on social media a few months ago and started chatting with him. She came to Delhi on November 18 and was staying at a five-star hotel in Aerocity. She met Mehta and his friend Naveen on November 19 in Connaught Place,” a senior police officer said.

“She alleged that while returning, Naveen tried to molest her. After dropping Naveen, Mehta came to drop her at the hotel and allegedly raped her inside her room. When she requested him for medical help, he took her from the hotel but dropped her at Anand Vihar and fled,” an officer said.

The victim then made a PCR call and was taken to a hospital where a medical examination confirmed rape.

On the basis of her statement, an FIR was registered and both accused were arrested, said police.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.