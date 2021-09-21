Multilevel stack parking in south Delhi’s Adhchini soon

The South MCD will start a multilevel stack parking in the Adhchini village by October this year to address parking and traffic problems of the area. The capacity of the parking facility is 86 cars.

“The construction is almost complete and it will be ready for use in two-three weeks,” an SDMC official said. The civic body is planning to inaugurate it this month or early next month, he said.

The stack parking facility allows stacking more than one vehicle in a single parking spot. Such a parking system is generally adopted where less space is available.

In November last year, the SDMC has inaugurated Delhi”s first completely automated tower stack parking facility near Green Park metro station. This facility can accommodate 156 cars.

In total, the SDMC has around 119 parking sites in its jurisdiction. Out of 119 parking sites, 113 are surface parking and six are multilevel. The total capacity at these parking sites in the SDMC is 37,143 vehicles.

Besides, the civic body is also constructing four different types of multilevel parking facilities in areas such as Greater Kailash-1 and 2, Amar Colony, Punjabi Bagh.

Officials said that cumulatively these four parking facilities will accommodate 930 cars. “These four parking facilities will come up in 1.5 years to two years’ time from now,” an SDMC official said.