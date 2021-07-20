Multi-level parking under parks a solution in residential areas: Jain

Construction of multi-level parking should be permitted under parks near residential areas to remove cars and bikes from roads and provide parking solutions, said PWD minister Satyendar Jain.

He suggested several other measures during a meeting chaired by CM Arvind Kejriwal Monday to deliberate on the draft of the ‘Master Plan 2041’ proposed by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA). “At such sites, public parks can be reconstructed on top of such structures, and the cost of such structures can be subsidised by allowing construction of indoor sports clubs, community or multipurpose halls for public use at the upper basement or stilt level of such structures,” he said.

This will help in removing cars and two-wheelers from roads and provide parking within 300 metres from the individual’s residence, Jain said.

Most of the suggestions during the meet were regarding housing, economy, environment and parking. It was also decided that to create maximum public green space, a floor area ratio (FAR) regeneration policy be developed where developers who surrender land for public use are incentivised by offering proportionate FAR under Master Plan 2041, said Jain.

“Economically weaker section and affordable housing up to a carpet area of 50 sqmts may be allowed in all land use categories to increase EWS housing,” he said.

The DDA is seeking suggestions on the draft plan from different stakeholders including residents before it is finalised.

Another addition proposed in the Master Plan by the government stated that sports such as badminton, table tennis, lawn tennis, swimming, etc, be permitted in all kinds of land use categories to improve public health.