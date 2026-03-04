Multi-crore-rupee push for Millennium City

2 min readNew DelhiMar 4, 2026 04:12 AM IST
Presenting his second Budget, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday laid out an ambitious infrastructure-heavy roadmap anchored in the Haryana Vision Document-2047, with Gurgaon emerging as the biggest beneficiary. The city was mentioned 12 times in the speech, the highest for any district. The Millennium City received sweeping allocations in the roads sector with multi-layered investments exceeding several thousand crores.
Road & connectivity projects
- Outer Ring Road (Greater Southern Peripheral Road revival): The long-pending project, stalled for nearly a decade, has been revived.
- Approx. 21 km road from Sector 58 to Manesar
- To function as Outer Ring Road for New Gurgaon
- Rs 1,550 crore: East-West Corridor Project, direct connectivity between Gurgaon and Greater Faridabad.
- Rs 1,065 crore: 8-lane elevated corridor from Southern Peripheral Road to Vatika Chowk.
- Rs 1,846 crore: 8-lane elevated route from Vatika Chowk to Gahta village.
- Rs 302 crore: 5 flyovers at key junctions, including:
- Rs 47 crore flyover at Dadi Sati Chowk
- Rs 59 crore flyover at Ambedkar Chowk
- Flyovers/underpasses at Bakhtawar Chowk and Millennium City Centre
- 24-m-wide roads in private colonies, land acquisition to begin for widening internal roads in licensed colonies.
- Cost to be recovered from private builders
- Aimed at resolving emergency access and congestion issues
- Faridabad
- Rs 850 crore: 8-km elevated road
- From Mumbai–Vadodara Expressway to Sainik Colony Mod via Barkhal route
- Connecting East to West Faridabad
- Includes 5 flyovers
- Rs 700 crore: 9-km elevated uninterrupted corridor
- From Sainik Colony Mod to BPTP Chowk
- Includes 4 flyovers