Express Special | ‘Forged documents of 5 dead people’: Two held for multi-crore land fraud linked to Al-Falah University founder

Two people have been arrested by the Delhi Police for allegedly conniving with Al-Falah University founder, Jawad Ahmad Siddique, to fraudulently acquire land in Southeast Delhi’s Madanpur Khadar by forging documents in the names of five dead people who previously owned the land, sources confirmed.

The two accused, Vinod Kumar and Hari Om, were arrested last month by the Crime Branch. “The arrests were made following a detailed investigation and an analysis of evidence gathered during search action,” an officer said.

Sources said the 1.15-acre of land in Khadar was allegedly transferred by Kumar and his associates to Tarbia Education Foundation — Siddiqui is one of its directors and a major shareholder — in 2013.

The Haryana-based university had come under the scanner after three doctors working with it were identified as suspects in the November 10 Red Fort blast case that left 13 dead. The Centre had subsequently sought a forensic audit of the university’s records.

During the investigation, sources claimed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) examined all financial details and found that forged General Power of Attorney (GPA) was used to sell land in the names of dead owners.

“The probe revealed that the land in Khasra No. 792, Madanpur Khadar, was acquired through fraud by Tarbia Education Foundation of Jawad Ahmad Siddiqui. The deed records a sale of land in Khasra No. 792 (and related land) in favour of Tarbia Education Foundation, for a consideration of Rs 75,00,000,” a source said.

This was lower than the estimated value of the land, around Rs 7-8 crore.

Sources said the ED also found that the GPA was false and fabricated. “The signatures/thumb impressions of the deceased are forged. The land was transferred on the basis of forged GPA and the ultimate beneficiary is Tarbia Education Foundation, which purchased the land on the basis of forged GPA by sellers,” a source claimed.

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Police said after examining all the documents, it has been revealed that Kumar held the power of attorney for at least five landowners, who were long dead by the time the power of attorney was registered on January 7, 2004.

“The ED has found that one landowner, Nathu, died on January 1, ޴ followed by Harbans Singh, who died on April 27, ߇ Harkesh, who died on June 12, ߉ Shiv Dayal, who died on January 22, ߎ and Jay Ram, who died on October 15, 1998. The ED found a common pattern — that the date of GPA registration of all these people in favour of Vinod Kumar was January 7, 2004, and it was later sold to Tarbia on June 27, 2013,” a source claimed, adding that it carried the names and signatures or thumb impressions of the deceased landowners.

“The ED also found that in some of the instances, persons had died much before signing GPA and many persons were already dead when the GPA was executed in January 2004. A GPA said to be signed by a dead person has no legal authority, but despite this, a registered sale deed dated June 27, 2013, was executed,” the source claimed.