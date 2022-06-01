Multi-crore heist: Court orders polygraph test on suspended IPS officer

A gurgaon court Tuesday ordered a polygraphic test on suspended IPS officer Dheeraj Kumar Setia, who is accused of taking bribe to cover up a multi-crore theft case in the district. The polygraphic test will be conducted at the Cental Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) Gandhi Nagar.

The court of Additional Sessions Judge Tarun Singal directed the Haryana Special Task Force to comply with guidelines issued by the Supreme Court while conducting the polygraph test. The court said that pursuant to a previous order, the prosecution submitted that the polygraph test on Setia could not be conducted at the forensic science laboratory in Madhuban as the reporting officer was on medical leave. The court said the prosecution further provided a list of forensic labs situated at Gandhi Nagar, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Navi Mumbai.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

The advocate for Setia submitted that they have no objection if the test is conducted as per the undertaking given before the Punjab and Haryana High Court and the said test may be conducted at CFSL Gandhi Nagar.

Meanwhile, the court sent another accused in the case – Chetan Maan alias Boxer – who is a former national level boxer, to judicial custody till June 13.

The multi-crore heist pertains to a theft case reported on August 21, 2021. Police probe so far has found that on intervening night of August 3 and 4, 2021, at least Rs 30 crore was stolen from office/flat of Alpha G Corp Management Services Pvt Ltd in Sector 84. At least 15 people, including henchmen of gangster Vikas Lagarpuria and a Delhi Police ASI, have been arrested, and close to Rs 6 crore, including foreign currency and gold, has been recovered.

IPS officer Setia, who was posted as a DCP in Gurgaon at the time of the theft and against whom Prevention of Corruption Act has been invoked, was suspended on December 10, 2021. In a disclosure statement, the main accused, Dr Suchender Jain Nawal, claimed he had handed over a bag containing 3 kg gold bricks, 1,35,000 US dollars and Rs 62, 000 (total value of Rs 2.5 crore) to Setia for covering up the case.