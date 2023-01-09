Multi crore heist case in Gurgaon: Another accused held for shifting stolen money

Haryana Police Special Task Force (STF) has arrested another accused in the multi-crore burglary case in Gurgaon the 20th arrest in the case so far, said investigators. Police sources said the accused, identified as Vikrant, was arrested last week and taken on remand for questioning.

An STF officer said, “He has been arrested for his alleged involvement in shifting the stolen money. Further questioning is on.”

So far, 20 accused have been arrested in the case and total recovery stands at Rs 9.9 crore, including gold, foreign currency and six vehicles, said officials.

On December 14, the alleged mastermind in the case, gangster Vikas Lagarpuria was detained from Delhi’s IGI Airport by central intelligence agencies after he had arrived from Dubai.

A team of Haryana Police STF got his custody after coordinating with the agencies. The STF had said he was arrested from the Delhi-Gurgaon border on December 15 morning.

The case, which was reported as a routine burglary, later unravelled to become a large conspiracy and a meticulously planned heist involving a gangster, his henchmen, doctors, employees of a society managing a project, a Delhi Police ASI and a Haryana police IPS officer.

On August 21, 2021, a theft was reported to the Gurgaon police by an employee of Alpha G Corp Management Services Private Ltd at its flat/office in Gurgaon One society, Sector 84, which it maintains. The complainant had not mentioned the stolen amount in the FIR. In a supplementary statement to the police, the complainant said Rs 50 lakh and some documents of the flats had been stolen between August 1 and 21. The police probe later found that over Rs 30 crore had been stolen.