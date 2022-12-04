Gurgaon multi-crore heist: Court allows ED to interrogate accused lodged in Tihar

A district court in Gurgaon has permitted the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to interrogate an accused, lodged in judicial custody in Tihar jail, in a multi-crore burglary case.

The case pertains to a theft from the flat-cum-office of Alpha G Corp Management Services Pvt Ltd in Gurgaon’s sector 84 on August 4, 2021. In the case, the complainant had initially reported that Rs 50 lakh was stolen from the flat. Police probe revealed that over Rs 30 crore had been stolen and Rs 5.75 crore, including cash, US dollars and gold, has been recovered by Haryana Special Task Force (STF), which is probing the case. The STF probe had found the alleged involvement of gangster Vikas Lagarpuria, his aides, a Delhi Police assistant sub-inspector and two Gurgaon-based doctors, among others. An IPS officer is also accused of allegedly taking a bribe to cover up the case.

The ED had moved an application before the court in Gurgaon seeking permission to record the statement of Gurpreet Singh, who is an accused in the case, in the probe.

In an order Tuesday, Additional Sessions Judge Tarun Singal said the case also falls under the purview of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), which is to be investigated by the Directorate of Enforcement, Zonal Office, Gurgaon, and a case had been registered by the directorate in December 2021 for the offences committed under the PMLA.

“The applicant is permitted to interrogate the above-named accused/suspect in Tihar Jail, jail no. 3 Delhi itself on any working day during working hours,” the court said.

Earlier this year in January, a Gurgaon court had asked STF to trace the source of money. “The facts … suggest that a case, which was initially a case of theft of Rs 50 lakh, subsequently, turned out to be a case of more than about Rs 30-40 crore and it may be of bigger magnitude if the investigation is carried out with due care and caution,” the court had observed at the time.

In March, a district court in Gurgaon had granted permission to the Income Tax department to record statements of the accused in the case.