Wednesday, Oct 05, 2022

Mulayam Singh remains critical, being given life-saving drugs: Hospital

"Mulayam Singh ji is still critical and on life saving drugs, he is being treated in the ICU Medanta hospital, Gurugram, by a comprehensive team of specialists," the hospital said in a health bulletin tweeted by the Samajwadi Party's (SP) official handle.

Yadav, 82, was admitted to the hospital on Sunday. (File)

Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav continues to be in the Intensive Care Unit of Medanta Hospital in Gurugram and his condition remains critical, the hospital said.

He is being administered life-saving drugs, it added in a bulletin.

Yadav, 82, was admitted to the hospital on Sunday.

The SP patron has been under treatment at Medanta since August 22. He had also been admitted to the facility in July, sources said.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar visited the hospital on Wednesday.

When reporters asked him about the health condition of the former defence minister, he said, “There is some improvement. But we cannot say that he is out of the ‘risk zone’. We will know more in a day or two,” he said.
Khattar said he also met Mulayam Singh Yadav’s son and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav at the hospital.

First published on: 05-10-2022 at 06:08:43 pm
