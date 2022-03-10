Mother of India’s Palestine envoy disputes official cause of his death, moves Delhi high court

The mother of Mukul Arya, who was India’s envoy to Palestine, has approached the Delhi High Court seeking an inquiry into the “suspicious circumstances” under which he died in Ramallah on March 6. Her petition, which will be heard later on Thursday, also sought the constitution of a panel of doctors from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences for his postmortem.

In the petition, Roshan Lal Arya disputed Palestinian Ministry of Justice’s report that her son had died of myocardial infarction (heart attack). Arya, 37, joined the Indian Foreign Service in 2008 and started serving as India’s representative at Ramallah in April 2021. He had last visited his family in India in January this year and spoken to his family members on a video call from Palestine on March 3.

According to the petition, there was no contact between Arya and his family in India between March 3 and March 6, the day he was declared dead. Following the death, the petition stated, the family made multiple representations to government agencies alleging “foul play” in his death but did not receive any response.

The petition said that Arya’s body was due to to arrive from Palestine. “It has already been over a week from [sic] the death… It is thus imperative that a second postmortem and autopsy [sic] is conduct[ed] at the earliest in order to ascertain the actual cause of [the] death… before the body decomposes any further,” read the petition.

In response to media queries about Arya’s death, Arindam Bagchi, spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, on Tuesday said, “We have seen some irresponsible comments on the passing away of Shri Mukul Arya, representative of India in Ramallah. He died of natural causes. We urge that the tragic demise of a young diplomat be treated with decency and respect.”

On March 6 External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar tweeted, “Deeply shocked to learn about the passing away of India’s Representative at Ramallah, Shri Mukul Arya. He was a bright and talented officer with so much before him. My heart goes out to his family and loved ones. Om Shanti.”