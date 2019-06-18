Mukherjee Nagar clashes: Kejriwal condemns cop ‘brutality’, finds echo in Punjab CM

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Monday condemned the “brutality” by Delhi Police officers in the Mukherjee Nagar incident and also demanded that the Home Minister and the L-G be “strict against rising crime” in Delhi, a day after police officers clashed with a sword-wielding man in the area.

The incident took place following a minor accident involving a police vehicle and a Gramin Sewa tempo.

Kejriwal met Sarabjeet Singh, the tempo driver, and his son at their home and demanded that the policemen who “assaulted” the man be punished. “The manner in which the driver was beaten was brutal… I condemn this assault by Delhi Police personnel in the strongest possible words. I appeal to the L-G, DCP, police commissioner that the officers responsible for the attack be punished severely. No citizen should have to go through this at the hands of police,” Kejriwal said after the meeting.

The incident snowballed into a political issue, with MLAs from the BJP and AAP reaching the Mukherjee Nagar police station Sunday night, demanding that police take action against the officers who beat the man, who had charged at them with a sword in his hands.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh also hit out at Delhi Police and sought Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s intervention in the matter, while Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit wrote to the L-G on the “rising crime in the city”.

Area MLA Pankaj Pushkar claimed he had raised the issue of chaos at the Mukherjee Nagar signal four days ago during a district-level meeting with the police and SDM of the area. In the meeting, Pushkar had demanded that Gramin Sewa tempos and e-rickshaws in the area be regulated to avoid any accidents.

“The context that Sunday’s incident happened in is important to keep in mind. With several tempos and e-rickshaws parked in the area, the traffic situation is chaotic. I will be holding meetings with RWAs and market associations soon to find a permanent solution to the problem,” he said.

BJP-SAD MLA Manjinder Sirsa was among the first to offer support to Singh and his son. He met the police chief Monday and said he had ensured that a complaint against the officers is filed.

On Sunday night, AAP MLA Jarnail Singh had also reached the Mukherjee Nagar police station. AAP MP Sanjay Singh also met the family on Monday morning, assuring support.