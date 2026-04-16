Mukarba Chowk underpass 98% complete, will be opened soon, says minister

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Work on the construction of an underpass in North Delhi’s congested Mukarba Chowk is 98% complete and it will be opened for traffic in a few days, Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh said on Wednesday.
Singh, while inspecting the project, said that PWD has finished the construction work and only final touches remain. “We plan to open this for traffic in a few days, as the work is 98% complete,” he added.
In a statement, the Delhi government said the project, aimed at easing congestion at the busy Mukarba Chowk intersection on Outer Ring Road, has been executed using jack pushing technology — a method that uses hydraulic jacks to propel pre-cast reinforced cement concrete (RCC) structures through the ground to build underpasses or tunnels.
The project, which includes construction of three tunnels for two-wheelers, pedestrians and four-wheelers, had taken off in 2022.
Addressing mediapersons, Singh said, “The stretch repeatedly witnesses heavy traffic. To fix this, our department has constructed three tunnels through which pedestrians can pass.”
The government said the underpass will provide direct connectivity between Badli/Rohini and Azadpur/Jahangirpuri, reducing the need for vehicles to navigate the congested interchange. Officials estimate that around 15,800 vehicles per day will use the corridor. The project is expected to reduce travel time by up to 10 minutes per vehicle and cut travel distance by about 1 km per trip.
According to the statement, the project will also result in fuel savings of around 58,000 litres annually and reduce around 135 tonnes of CO₂ emissions each year. The inclusion of dedicated pedestrian underpasses has been highlighted as a safety measure for people crossing the corridor.
Lack of infrastructure for pedestrians and unsafe road crossing conditions have made Mukarba Chowka a major area prone to accidents. The junction functions both as a traffic and a transport interchange, with people relying on multiple modes of transport but without adequate facilities, such as waiting areas or designated pedestrian spaces, said officials.
During the inspection, Singh also reviewed desilting work being carried out on supplementary drains by the Irrigation and Flood Control department to ensure that the underpass remains free of waterlogging during monsoon. “This is not just about completing a project, it’s about improving one’s daily life. People who pass through here daily should feel the difference,” he added.
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