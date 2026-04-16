Mukarba Chowk underpass 98% complete, will be opened soon, says minister

Addressing mediapersons, Singh said, “The stretch repeatedly witnesses heavy traffic. To fix this, our department has constructed three tunnels through which pedestrians can pass.” (File photo)

Work on the construction of an underpass in North Delhi’s congested Mukarba Chowk is 98% complete and it will be opened for traffic in a few days, Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh said on Wednesday.

Singh, while inspecting the project, said that PWD has finished the construction work and only final touches remain. “We plan to open this for traffic in a few days, as the work is 98% complete,” he added.

In a statement, the Delhi government said the project, aimed at easing congestion at the busy Mukarba Chowk intersection on Outer Ring Road, has been executed using jack pushing technology — a method that uses hydraulic jacks to propel pre-cast reinforced cement concrete (RCC) structures through the ground to build underpasses or tunnels.