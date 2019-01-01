MTS exam scam: Accused wanted to help son pass

An inquiry into the alleged paper leak of the Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) recruitment exam by two sub-inspectors found that one of the officers wanted to help his son, who was supposed to take the test.

The officers, posted with the security unit, were suspended on December 22 after they were found clicking pictures of question papers using their phones inside an examination centre in Wazirabad.

During questioning, police found that the son of one of the SIs had applied for the exam. “The officer was concerned about his son and shared his problem with his colleague. The two then decided to get three different sets of question papers to help him out,” said a police officer.

The questioning report was sent to senior officers at the Delhi Police headquarters. Police said strict departmental action will be taken and the legal route will not be pursued for now.

Meanwhile, four others have been arrested for cheating during the exam. “Two were arrested on charges of impersonation, while the other two were nabbed for trying to use a phone, hidden in their clothes,” said DCP (northeast) Atul Kumar Thakur.