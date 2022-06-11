MP Rao Inderjit Singh takes stock of development works in Gurgaon

Gurgaon MP and Union minister Rao Inderjit Singh on Friday reviewed the progress of ongoing development works in Gurgaon.

Singh said that he will propose the construction of an elevated road from Hero Honda Chowk to Umang Bhardwaj Chowk on the national highway for reducing congestion. The road is being constructed and it was discussed that an elevated highway could permanently solve traffic congestion on the route. He said he will discuss the proposal with the Union minister for Road Transport and Highways.

To facilitate movement of pedestrians at Narsinghpur on NH-48, the MP said that National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has been asked to conduct a survey again at this stretch, following which a decision to install traffic signals or a foot overbridge (FOB) will be taken.

Singh also chaired a meeting of the district road safety committee. In the meeting, Gurgaon Police Commissioner Kala Ramchandran informed that 150 people had died in road accidents in Gurgaon district in the past year. The commissioner said that there was a need to rationalise the speed limit of vehicles plying on the national highways passing through the city and a team of experts from IIT Madras will assist in this regard.

The commissioner also stressed upon the need for installation of traffic lights at certain stretches in the city, adding that that trials have been started at Rajiv Chowk and MDI Chowk to facilitate traffic movement and a similar trial will soon be started at Sarhaul.

Singh also reviewed the progress of pending announcements regarding developmental works made by the chief minister. He sought status reports of projects, including the project connecting old Gurgaon with metro, construction of medical college, cultural centre, auto market, construction of multilevel parking, shifting of meat market and construction of government college building in Manesar.

The MP directed the civic agencies to focus on rain water harvesting, revival of ponds and take measures to recharge ground water and water conservation.

He said that the health department has asked the state public works department (PWD) to hire a technical consultant for construction of a new civil hospital, adding that the hospital will deliver specialised health care. The MP also asked the health department to expedite the pace of shifting of equipment and start construction of the hospital.