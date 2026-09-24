9 killed after sleeper bus catches fire on Yamuna Expressway near Greater Noida

A moving bus caught fire in Greater Noida, with nine people feared dead in the incident.

At least 9 people have been killed and several injured after an AC sleeper bus caught fire on the Yamuna Expressway on Wednesday night.

According to a police officer, the bus was travelling from Delhi to Mahoba in Uttar Pradesh carrying around 40 passengers where it caught fire.

“The bus caught fire at around 11 pm on Wednesday, and was seen burning along the Yamuna Expressway. A woman and eight men have been killed. Prima facie, the fire could have started due to a short circuit since it was an AC bus, but investigation is ongoing to determine the exact cause of the fire,” the officer said.