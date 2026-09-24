9 killed after sleeper bus catches fire on Yamuna Expressway near Greater Noida

Further details on the cause of the fire and the number of people aboard the bus are awaited. The accident took place near Jewar airport in Gautam Buddha Nagar.

Written by: Drishti Jain
2 min readUpdated: Sep 24, 2026 08:27 AM IST
A moving bus caught fire in Greater Noida, with nine people feared dead in the incident.A moving bus caught fire in Greater Noida, with nine people feared dead in the incident.
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At least 9 people have been killed and several injured after an AC sleeper bus caught fire on the Yamuna Expressway on Wednesday night.

According to a police officer, the bus was travelling from Delhi to Mahoba in Uttar Pradesh carrying around 40 passengers where it caught fire.

“The bus caught fire at around 11 pm on Wednesday, and was seen burning along the Yamuna Expressway. A woman and eight men have been killed. Prima facie, the fire could have started due to a short circuit since it was an AC bus, but investigation is ongoing to determine the exact cause of the fire,” the officer said.

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The bodies, according to the officer have been sent for post-mortem and the families, mostly belonging to UP, have been informed.

As per ANI, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognisance of the road accident in Greater Noida and expressed condolences to the families of those killed, the CMO said.

He directed officials to ensure proper medical treatment for the injured and provide all possible assistance to the victims’ families. He also wished the injured a speedy recovery.

(This is a developing story. More details are awaited.)

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