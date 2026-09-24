9 killed after sleeper bus catches fire on Yamuna Expressway near Greater Noida

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At least 9 people have been killed and several injured after an AC sleeper bus caught fire on the Yamuna Expressway on Wednesday night.
According to a police officer, the bus was travelling from Delhi to Mahoba in Uttar Pradesh carrying around 40 passengers where it caught fire.
“The bus caught fire at around 11 pm on Wednesday, and was seen burning along the Yamuna Expressway. A woman and eight men have been killed. Prima facie, the fire could have started due to a short circuit since it was an AC bus, but investigation is ongoing to determine the exact cause of the fire,” the officer said.
The bodies, according to the officer have been sent for post-mortem and the families, mostly belonging to UP, have been informed.
#WATCH | Greater Noida | A passenger says, “…I was asleep when someone banged on the door. When I woke up, there was already a huge crowd. I didn’t pick up any of my belongings; I didn’t even put on my shoes. I just grabbed my phone and stepped out. It was so crowded that… https://t.co/udoxnMaZrk pic.twitter.com/41N7aaXZZi
— ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2026
As per ANI, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognisance of the road accident in Greater Noida and expressed condolences to the families of those killed, the CMO said.
He directed officials to ensure proper medical treatment for the injured and provide all possible assistance to the victims’ families. He also wished the injured a speedy recovery.
(This is a developing story. More details are awaited.)
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