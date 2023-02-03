scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 03, 2023
Coming to a movie hall near you: A voter awareness song, courtesy the Election Commission

The song was a part of the revamped version of SVEEP that calls for a targeted approach towards awareness campaigns.

A videograb of the EC’s recently-launched song ‘Main Bharat Hoon’. (Twitter/@ECISVEEP)
As a part of the Election Commission’s voter awareness activities, cinema halls in Delhi on Thursday began playing the EC’s recently-launched song ‘Main Bharat Hoon’ before screening movies, with all other states asked to also publicise the song through all means, EC officials said Friday.

As of Friday, all cinema halls in Southeast and East districts, and a few in South Delhi, had started playing the song, EC Special Officer for SVEEP (Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation) and Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Dr Ranbir Singh said. The CEOs of all state and Union Territories had been asked to publicise the song through various means, including on their social media handles, he said. They were not, however, specifically asked to reach out to cinema halls.

The song was a part of the revamped version of SVEEP that calls for a targeted approach towards awareness campaigns. Under the strategy document (2022-2025) for phase four of SVEEP, which the EC circulated to state and UT CEOs in October 2022, the focus shifted from “information, motivation and facilitation” alone to the addition of “education, engagement and empowerment”, Singh said.

Launched on the occasion of National Voters’ Day on January 25, the song had got over 3.5 lakh views on the EC’s Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube pages, an EC statement said on Friday. The song, which was written and produced by Bollywood director Subhash Ghai, was sung in 12 languages by well-known singers, including Kavita Krishnamurthy, Alka Yagnik, KS Chithra, Hariharan, Mika Singh and Papon. Singh said Ghai, the singers and the actors who featured in the music video performed pro bono, while the EC bore the cost of the recording process.

“The song is dedicated to each voter who takes cognizance of their national duty and casts their vote, beating all odds,” Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said in the written statement.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 03-02-2023 at 20:47 IST
