Move to tackle excess traffic: Visiting seven waste wonders will cost twice as much on Sunday

Since it opened in February, the Waste to Wonder park in Sarai Kale Khan, which houses replicas of seven iconic monuments from across the world, has seen a rush of visitors over the weekend. This has resulted in traffic snarls in the area, as the South corporation does not have enough parking spaces. To curb this, officials said ticket prices will be doubled on Sundays — from Rs 50 to Rs 100.

According to an official, the civic body wants to shift the Sunday rush to other days. While the park sees a footfall of 8,000 on weekdays, this nearly doubles on Sundays to 15,000 visitors.

Due to lack of parking spaces, visitors park haphazardly and obstruct traffic, the official said. “The corporation had expected that the rush would be around 1,000 people on weekdays, which could double on weekends. But it has gone beyond our estimation,” he said.

On one such weekend, the corporation collected around Rs 10 lakh from sale of tickets. The tickets are priced at Rs 25 for children aged between 4-12 years and Rs 50 for those aged between 13-64 years.

Leader of the house, South MCD, Kamaljeet Sehrawat said they are exploring the possibility of opening a dedicated parking space near the site to tackle the rush. She added that the park was built at a cost of Rs 7 crore and the corporation has already recovered half the price.

A senior official said extra parking space is being created to accommodate over 300 cars, from the present capacity of around 100.

The South body is also preparing an area-traffic management plan, in consultation with traffic police, to create a walkable stretch from the Nizamuddin Metro station around a kilometre away.

L-G Anil Baijal had earlier suggested creating stack parking, improving walkability and introducing online ticket booking to cater to visitors at the park.

Meanwhile, buoyed by the success of the Waste to Wonder Park, the South MCD will soon start a Bharat Darshan park in Punjabi Bagh where the plan is to make replicas of popular monuments, with food stalls serving cuisines of several Indian states. Sehrawat said the corporation is in talks with private players to fund the project.