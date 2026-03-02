Mourning, protests erupt in Delhi over killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Khamenei

Niaz Ali, 23, a student at Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT), is usually not one for sloganeering or any kind of protest. And yet, he stood at Jantar Mantar, dressed in a black shirt as a mark of his grief, among the hundreds who had gathered to mourn the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a US-Israeli strike.

“It is an attack against the United Nations (UN) charter and humanity. One country is doing as they wish. They (US) are trying to divert attention from the Epstein issue,” said the Ladakh native.

The gathering at Jantar Mantar was called by the All India Shia Council.

As the crowd swelled at the protest site, Shia clerics took to an elevated platform as “America Murdabad,” “Netanyahu Murdabad” slogans rang through the air.

“Khamenei sahab has been martyred. Donald Trump (US President) is not just against Iran, he is against humanity. No one wanted this. Not even Americans. It’s just Trump. Look what he is doing to our own country. We are being told what to buy, where to buy,” said Mohseen Taqvi, the Imam of the Jama Masjid.

At the end of a sea of men holding placards with pictures of Khamenei stood a crowd of women, who were heard chanting ‘Karbala, Karbala’ before some of them could be seen bursting into tears. ‘Karbala’ is a symbolic chant in Arabic often used to express solidarity against injustice.

Alisha, 32, a resident of Sukhdev Vihar, said she had been following the Gaza-Israel war for the past two years. “Ayatollah didn’t give in to pressure. That’s why this happened to him. Gazans were not Shias. But he always supported the cause,” said Alisha.

Alisha visited Iran last year and was mesmerised by its capital Tehran.

Hours after the protesters dispersed from Jantar Mantar, another crowd of mourners gathered at the Dargah-e-Shahe Mardan in Jor Bagh, the site of the annual Muharram mournings. The crowds cried almost in sync, with some violently beating their chests in grief as they remembered the Ayatollah. Hours after the protesters dispersed from Jantar Mantar, another crowd of mourners gathered at the Dargah-e-Shahe Mardan in Jor Bagh, the site of the annual Muharram mournings. The crowds cried almost in sync, with some violently beating their chests in grief as they remembered the Ayatollah.

“I don’t believe in the Western notion of people being against the regime. Iranian women are more educated than Indian ones. Look how many people are mourning him around the world?” she added.

Arman Arifi, 57, travelled from Southeast Delhi’s Okhla to attend the protest, and said he expected India to take a strong stand against the killing.

“He has given his life for humanity. Luckily, I live in a country that has always been Aman Pasand (peace-loving). I expect the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take a strong stand against the attacks on Iran,” he said, as protesters began shouting “Hindustan Zindabad.”

Another protester, Fiza, 28, struggled to hold on to her 2-year-old son as she wiped her tears.

“This is terrorism — the killing of Ayatollah. I just want my country to use their influence, talk to all the parties, and bring Trump to justice,” said Fiza, a resident of Trilokpuri in East Delhi.

As the crowd chants ‘Labbaik Khamenei’, an effigy of Netanyahu was passed through the crowd, as protesters were seen hitting it with their shoes. The phrase “Labbaik” (often spelled La Baik, Labayk, or Labbayk) is an Arabic declaration meaning “Here I am, at Your service”.

By the time the effigy reached the end of the crowd, it appeared battered. The crowd then began lighting candles, and a candle march started from the dargah to the nursery area in Jor Bagh — a one-kilometre stretch.

Among those holding candles was Zama, 30, a software engineer from Noida. “Ayatollah was the only one speaking against injustice. He was the only one standing against Israel, and he has been silenced. Most people in Iran are still in support of Ayatollah. The protesters are just one percent,” he said.

Another protester, Amir, a project engineer from Okhla, said that Khamenei could have saved himself and taken shelter in Russia or a bunker, but he stood firm.

“America picks a president and everyone is silent. He (Trump) doesn’t take permission from Congress to start a war or to impose tariffs. We are good friends of Iran. There’s trade, there’s defence collaborations. Iran has been provoked twice in the span of eight months,” he said, referring to Israel launching air strikes against Iranian nuclear and military facilities last June.

Amir said he had no expectations from the UN. “If a European had been killed, there would have been such a hue and cry. Now the Epstein files come out, and they launch attacks on sovereign nations to distract people,” he alleged.

The march ended with people placing the candles in front of a framed picture of Khamenei.