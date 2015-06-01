Mountain terrain, kids zone in DDA’s Dwarka Cyclopark

This is how the Dwarka Sector 5 track will look like. (Source: Express Photo)

In a move to promote cycling as a sport and an alternative mode of public transport, the Delhi Development Authority has planned an “adventure cycle park” in Dwarka. Spread over one hectare, the park will have a mountain-bike terrain, a circuit for races, a cafe and a kids’ zone, among other features.

Called Cyclopark, sources said the project will be undertaken in addition to the cycle-sharing scheme that is presently being developed in Dwarka. The park too is slated to come up in Dwarka’s Sector 5, between the Palam drain and the 45-meter road dividing sectors 5 and 6 — which presently exists as unplanned green area.

“The idea is to encourage people to use the cycle-sharing scheme, and promote it not only as a mode of public transport but also as a sport,” DDA vice-chairman Balvinder Kumar said.

Officials said the premises will boast of a cycle terrain which will be 2 kms long, a cycle circuit ideal for races, a coaching association, training rides and general fitness — which will be 3 km long. A cafe, a kids zone with castles and bridges, and a fitness center will be developed on the premises.

“It will be planned and developed by the DDA as complementary activity to the cycle-sharing system. The operator system can offer cycles on rent by providing cycle docks near the cycle park,” an official said.

