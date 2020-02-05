‘Motive unclear’, police get two-day custody of Shaheen Bagh shooter

Kapil Baisala, the accused Kapil Baisala, the accused

Three days after Delhi Police arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly firing two shots in the air at the protest site in Shaheen Bagh, the investigating agency has not been able to ascertain the motive, they told a Delhi court Tuesday.

Kapil Baisala, the accused, was arrested from Shaheen Bagh Saturday and sent to two-day police custody Sunday. He was produced before Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Gurmohina Kaur Tuesday, where police asked for four-day custody. The court granted police two more days of custody.

In videos shot by eyewitnesses, Kapil can be heard saying “Jai Shri Ram” and “hamaare desh mein kisi ki nahi chalegi, sirf Hinduon ki chalegi (No one except Hindus will have their way in our country)”.

In their remand application, police said, “He is to be interrogated to know the exact motive of firing. He is changing his version again and again, and not fully cooperating… His father and brother are deliberately avoiding joining the investigation…”

Police said that Kapil was active on social media platforms and that they needed his custody to “verify his social media accounts to ascertain the persons or groups he was connected with”.

Arguing that they had just a day to investigate the case, police submitted to the court: “Identity of the supplier of the recovered firearm is yet to be ascertained and the accused has not disclosed his complete details so far. He is misguiding the investigation by changing his version…again and again.”

Police said they have so far managed to ascertain that the weapon was procured from Bihar. They also submitted that Kapil had “purposely deleted his WhatsApp account”. However, the account has now been restored, but it couldn’t be analysed due to lack of time, police said.

When the court asked what the Crime Branch had done in the last two days, they said that Kapil’s motorcycle has been seized, and they have begun interrogating Kapil’s friend, who accompanied him to Shaheen Bagh. They were also scrutinising his friend’s WhatsApp data.

Police claimed Kapil is “associated with various groups on WhatsApp and he is to be interrogated regarding other members of these groups, keeping in view of a larger conspiracy… He is to be interrogated against several conversations/chats/call recordings, etc, found present in their mobile phones, which are to be thoroughly scrutinised.”

Kapil was represented by his lawyers, M S Sisodia and Akhil Rexwal, who opposed his further custody, arguing that the alleged weapon and mobile phone have already been recovered, and that the WhatsApp messages were not relevant to the case.

