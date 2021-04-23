Motivate staff to donate plasma, save lives: Delhi Police Commissioner to DCPs

Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava has directed all Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) of districts and units to motivate those police personnel who have recovered from Covid-19 to donate their plasma for needy patients.

Currently, four out of 15 district DCPs and two out of six Joint Commissioners of Police (JCPs) in the national capital have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last week and are under home quarantine. There are almost 460 police personnel infected with Covid-19 at the moment, of which 15 officers are admitted in various hospitals.

An order, issued by Additional Commissioner of Police (Police Headquarters) Deepak Purohit states: “Several police personnel, who got infected with Covid-19, have recovered and have joined back their duties. However, it is observed that most of them have not donated their plasma, which can be very helpful for saving the lives of serious patients. All the DCPs are advised to motivate and counsel all such police personnel to volunteer for donation of their plasma to needy patients and save human lives.” The order was issued earlier this week after an approval from the police commissioner.

Recently, Shrivastava held a meeting with senior officers on the Covid-19 strategy and raised concerns about the rising cases among personnel. “He also asked all senior officials to be more careful as they have to lead their teams during this crisis,” the officer said.

Delhi Police spokesperson Chinmoy Biswal said while taking a review meeting with district DCPs, ACPs and SHOs on the first day of the week-long lockdown, the police chief emphasised on the health and safety of police personnel posted on the ground around the clock.