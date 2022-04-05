LED lights, cycle tracks, soothing music: PWD to revamp 8.5 km stretch from Moti Bagh to Mayapuri

In order to provide a safe and secure path for pedestrians, especially woman and girls who return from work late in the evening, the Public Works Department has decided to eradicate the dark spots on an 8.5 kilometre stretch from Mayapuri to Moti Bagh junction with high-tech automatic LED lights. The department is replacing all the damaged lights with automatic lights, and is also redeveloping the sidewalk with an entertainment plaza and other public facilities to make the stretch lively.

According to an official, “Currently, the stretch is covered with government offices, CPWD residential colonies, BRO office and forest area till Naraina. It has a lot of dark spots, and always looks deserted. Now, lights have been installed in one part of the stretch, like the BRO office area. Earlier, not a single person visited the area, but now, many people go there for a walk or to sit and relax.”

The department is also redeveloping the stretch with footpaths to make it accessible for pedestrians and senior citizens, and disabled friendly.

“The stretch will have cycle tracks and the footpaths will be well lit. To make it lively, PWD is also developing entertainment plazas. Music speakers have been installed so more people use this stretch, and woman do not feel unsafe,” said a senior PWD official.

Officials said the redevelopment will also bring uniformity and equal alignment of the roads.

“The road widening, rationalised carriageway will also remove bottlenecks and reduce traffic congestion on this stretch. Moreover, this outer ring road corridor will reduce accidents,” said the official.

Officials said the stretch is one of the longest stretches in the streetscaping project, and will have 8.5 km-long cycle tracks on both sides of the road, separate walk ways with seating arrangements and designer red sandstone benches. There will be water ATMs, dustbins, kisoks, proper zebra crossings, signages, CCTV cameras and wifi-facility.

“Different types of lights will be installed for central carriageway and footpaths and plazas. The walkways will have 6 metre and 8 metre light poles. Pedestrian signages will be there with Braille facility for blind persons,” said a senior PWD official.

Besides, the stretch will also have smart poles, which will have facilities for mobile charging and a speaker with music. The speaker will play soothing music at plazas where people can relax and enjoy, said official.

It will also have charging points for electric vehicles, and segregated parking.

The total estimated budget of this project is around Rs 75 crore. The civil construction has started and is expected to be completed by May 31.