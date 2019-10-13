Mother taking her to school, 6-year-old dead in accident in north east Delhi

A six-year-old girl died and her mother was injured after the two-wheeler they were travelling on was hit by a speeding Uttar Pradesh Roadways bus in North East Delhi’s Jyoti Nagar area. The errant driver escaped from the spot after leaving his bus, and police are conducting raids to nab him. Initial investigation has revealed the driver was driving rashly as he was running late with the scheduled arrival of the bus.

Police said the victim, Divya Raghav, and her mother, Chetna, were on their way to drop the girl to school.

“The incident took place around 6.45 am on Friday. Chetna was on her way to drop her daughter at Guru Harkrishan Public School in Durgapuri Chowk. They were hit from the rear by the speeding bus when they reached the Loni roundabout,” a senior police officer said.

Eyewitnesses called police after the incident and claimed the impact of the collision was such that Chetna lost control of the two-wheeler and her daughter was thrown off the vehicle. Divya received head injuries and fell unconscious, while her mother received minor injuries.

“We were informed about the incident around 7.15 am, and rushed to the spot. The victims were taken to a nearby hospital, where Divya succumbed to her injuries during treatment. Her mother remains admitted and is receiving treatment. We have registered a case of rash driving and causing death due to negligence against the driver, and are conducting raids to nab him,” DCP (North East) Ved Prakash Surya said. The child’s body was handed over to the family after post-mortem, police said.