Mother-son murder in Delhi’s Palam: Accused escaped with CCTV footage

Investigation into the double murder of a 52-year-old woman and her son inside their home in Southwest Delhi’s Palam Tuesday has revealed that the assailants escaped along with the DVR attached to the CCTV camera after killing them, pointing to the possibility that someone known to the family killed them. Preliminary investigation has revealed that the house was ransacked and the assailant decamped with Rs 40,000 cash and gold jewelry worth around Rs 2 lakh, police said.

DCP (Southwest) Ingit Pratap Singh said the deceased, Babita Verma and Gaurav (27), were bludgeoned to death with a dumbbell. While Babita is a homemaker, her son used to work at Dell India in Hyderabad but had been unemployed for a year. Babita’s husband Krishan Swaroop (55) was not home at the time. Police said he works as an accountant with the Indian Air Force at Palam.

Sources said after visiting the crime scene, forensic experts informed the police that the accused escaped with the DVR. “Swaroop informed the police that usually his wife would open the door only after confirming the identity of the visitor on the CCTV camera installed outside the house. There was no forced entry and the accused picked up some particular gold jewelry from their almirah but left some sets of gold in the same drawer,” an officer said.

The family lives in a three-storey bungalow and an Army hawaldar lives on the ground floor. Police said Swaroop had gone to his hometown last month and returned to Delhi around 5.30 pm Tuesday. He told police he went to his room and didn’t go upstairs to see the family. Around 7 pm, when Swaroop reached home, he went to the first floor and found an almirah open. Though a few silver coins were missing, gold jewellery and Rs 15,000 in cash were still there. Police said Swaroop went to the second floor to speak to his wife but found her dead.

Singh said they received information about the deaths at 7.08 pm. “Swaroop told us he found the two dead inside a room. We found a dumbbell used to kill the two. We suspect Gaurav was working on his laptop when someone hit him on the head and then attacked his mother,” said the DCP.

Sources said the dumbbell was found inside a bucket of water. Though the motive is not known, police suspect there was “friendly entry” to the home. CCTVs near the house and in the area are being scanned.