Wednesday, May 04, 2022
Mother, son killed as car collides with tractor in Greater Noida

The victims were returning to Haryana after purchasing medicines from Meerut in Uttar Pradesh and the tractor allegedly came on the wrong lane, said the police.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
May 4, 2022 11:57:38 am
As per the Dankaur police station officials, Rinku and his mother were coming to Nuh in a Swift car via the Faridabad route.

A man and his mother died after their car collided with a tractor that allegedly came on the wrong lane on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway in Greater Noida Tuesday, said the police.

The victims were identified as Rinku (35) and Sona Devi (70), residents of Nuh. They were returning to Haryana after purchasing medicines from Meerut in Uttar Pradesh when the crash occurred, said the police.

As per the Dankaur police station officials, Rinku and his mother were coming to Nuh in a Swift car via the Faridabad route. As their car reached Atta Gujran from Peripheral Expressway, they spotted a tractor coming in the wrong direction, said the police.

According to the police, the John Deere tractor took a sudden turn and the car crashed into its front portion. Rinku and Sona were declared dead when rushed to the nearest hospital. The bodies were handed over to the families following the postmortem. Pictures of the car showed that its engine portion was damaged beyond recognition.

Two people travelling in the tractor fainted after the crash and were admitted to a hospital, said the police and added that they would take the duo’s statement and initiate proceedings once a complaint is received.

