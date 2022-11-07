Mother, son booked for concocting kidnapping story to frame neighbour in Faridabad

The Faridabad police Sunday booked a mother-son duo for allegedly concocting a kidnapping story to frame their neighbour on false charges to take revenge for a recent fight between them.

The police said on November 1, a resident of Old Faridabad filed a complaint stating that her son had been kidnapped. In it, the woman, Mithlesh, said that she and her son Ravi had gone to meet her daughter in the Budena village in Faridabad and when they were returning on a motorcycle, a white car intercepted them on the Tigaon road and some men abducted her son.

“Three or four men alighted from the car and forced my son into the car. When I tried to stop them, they pushed me and escaped. I could identify one of the accused and he threatened to kill my son,” she had said in the complaint.

Faridabad police spokesperson Sube Singh said they registered a first information report (FIR) under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 365 (kidnapping) and 34 (common intention) at the Kheripul police station and transferred it to the crime branch, Sector 85. A five-member team began a probe, he added.

“With the help of intelligence, technical surveillance and CCTV footage, the victim was located in the Rahimpur Marg area in Palwal. In initial questioning, he tried to mislead the police but his statement was found inconsistent with the sequence of events. During sustained questioning, he revealed they had planned to take revenge on their neighbour with whom they had a fight on Diwali and hence they decided to concoct a story of kidnapping,” he said.

“On the way to Budena, the man left his motorcycle on the side of the road and took an autorickshaw to reach the Badarpur border. At Badarpur, he booked a cab and went to an acquaintance’s place in Khurja, Uttar Pradesh. As part of the plan, his mother went to the police station and filed a complaint accusing her neighbour of kidnapping him,” added Singh.

The police said they registered an FIR against the woman and her son under IPC section 182 (false information, with intent to cause public servant to use his lawful power to the injury of another person).