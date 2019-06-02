Mother, friend held for ‘killing’ four-year-old boy; told husband he died in accident

The mother of a four-year-old boy and the man she was allegedly in a relationship with were arrested Friday in connection with the child’s murder in Dwarka district’s Bindapur, said police. The incident took place on April 23 and the duo had been absconding, said police.

Advertising

DCP (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse said that the man is 21 years old and the woman 25.

According to police, the man was not “happy to live with the boy”. On April 23, he allegedly rammed the child’s head on the wall of their rented house and buried his body the next day with the woman’s help, said police.

“The woman had told her husband that their son had died in an accident, following which he informed his relative. The latter called police on April 24. When police reached the woman’s house, they found that she had told neighbours that her son had fallen off the stairs three days ago and succumbed to his injuries,” a senior police officer said.

Advertising

Sensing that her husband had gotten suspicious, the woman and her partner went on the run, said police.

“Police, meanwhile, sought permission from the sub-division magistrate concerned and exhumed the child’s body… A post-mortem was conducted and the report is awaited,” the officer said.

The woman’s husband, in his statement to police, said he and the woman got married in 2013, adding that she had been living with her partner since 2018.

“The duo were absconding since April, but came back to their rented accommodation in Bindapur Friday. During questioning, the woman’s partner confessed that he was not happy with the child and wanted to live with her alone. He admitted that he killed the child by hitting his head on the wall, and then strangling him. When he confided in the woman, she helped him dispose of the body and tried to mislead her husband,” the officer claimed.