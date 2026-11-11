Mother Dairy hikes milk prices by Rs 2-4 per litre from Thursday

Mother Dairy has increased the prices of its liquid milk variants by Rs 2-4 per litre with the revised rates to be coming into effect from Thursday onwards. The price hike comes because of the rising milk procurement costs, according to the PTI report.

The company which is one of the largest milk suppliers in Delhi NCR has revised prices across may versions like full cream, toned, double toned and cow milk.

This is Mother Dairy’s second revision of price this year. The company last revised the milk prices was on 14 May 2026. The company had earlier revised rates in April 2025.

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New Mother Dairy milk prices in Delhi-NCR

Under the revised rates, full cream milk will now cost Rs 76 per litre, up from Rs 72. The price of toned milk (pouched) has been increased from Rs 60 to Rs 62 per litre.