Mother Dairy hikes milk prices by Rs 2-4 per litre from Thursday

Mother Dairy has increased the prices of its liquid milk variants by Rs 2-4 per litre with the revised rates to be coming into effect from Thursday onwards. The price hike comes because of the rising milk procurement costs, according to the PTI report.
The company which is one of the largest milk suppliers in Delhi NCR has revised prices across may versions like full cream, toned, double toned and cow milk.
This is Mother Dairy’s second revision of price this year. The company last revised the milk prices was on 14 May 2026. The company had earlier revised rates in April 2025.
New Mother Dairy milk prices in Delhi-NCR
Under the revised rates, full cream milk will now cost Rs 76 per litre, up from Rs 72. The price of toned milk (pouched) has been increased from Rs 60 to Rs 62 per litre.
Double toned milk will cost Rs 56 per litre, up from Rs 54. The price of cow milk has also been raised from Rs 62 to Rs 65 per litre.
The price of toned milk sold in bulk through vending outlets has gone up from Rs 58 to Rs 60 per litre.
Why has Mother Dairy increased milk prices?
As per PTI reports, sources said the increase in procurement prices paid to farmers has pushed up the company’s input costs. Mother Dairy has decided to pass on part of this additional burden to consumers.
The company passes on around 75% to 80% of its milk sales realisation to farmers.
Mother Dairy’s spokesperson declined to comment on the price revision.
Mother Dairy sells around 35 lakh litres of milk daily in the Delhi-NCR market through its own outlets, general trade and e-commerce platforms. Its total daily milk sales exceed 50 lakh litres.
The company recorded a 17% increase in turnover to Rs 20,300 crore in the last financial year, driven by improved demand for its milk products and cooking oils.
Established in 1974, Mother Dairy is a wholly owned subsidiary of the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB). It sells milk and dairy products under the Mother Dairy brand, edible oils under Dhara and fresh fruits, vegetables and other food products under Safal.
The company operates nine milk processing plants and four horticulture processing plants. Its edible oil business operates through 16 associated plants.
With PTI inputs