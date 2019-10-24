Most residents say will wait and watch: Sangam Vihar celebrates, but some apprehensions remain

The news of the Union cabinet giving approval for regularisation of unauthorised colonies had just broken at a tea stall in Sangam Vihar — the biggest such colony in the national capital.

Advertising

A customer in his 50s, Jai Singh, had got a news notification on his phone, and he couldn’t wait to share it with others sitting there. But the celebration was peppered with some apprehension.

“Let’s see how it goes from here. During earlier elections too, such promises were made… once the Congress even got some pamphlets distributed,” he said. “If implemented, it will be a boon for all of us here. After all, property prices will go up; we can take loans and live without fear of ever losing our homes.”

Sangam Vihar is located in South Delhi — the Parliamentary constituency that has the maximum number of unauthorised colonies in the capital.

Advertising

A little distance away, in C block, is the four-floor house of Virender Sharma. “In the past four-and-a-half years, water connections have reached several homes here. People like us, who finally have water, are further enthused by Centre’s push. But the top leadership of the BJP will have to convince people that it’s not just another promise, if they hope to seek electoral dividend from this,” he said. “The party needs to give people a definite time frame and the assurance must come from the top.”

At an intersection in F block, Jai Shankar, who lives nearby, was engaged in animated banter with three friends. But any talk of ownership rights was mixed with the issue of interrupted water supply in the area. Unlike Sharma, Shankar doesn’t get regular water supply.

“For around half of the population who still struggle for water every day, the upcoming polls will boil down to the same old issue,” he said. “We have been living here for so many years. Getting ownership rights is a huge advantage no doubt, but hopefully our daily problems will be solved next.”

“Those who can afford it have built tanks under their basement, but the less privileged ones are dependent on tankers. Water sometimes comes once a week,” he said.

Vivek, listening intently, interrupted: “In Sangam Vihar, you will see water on roads, overflowing from drains, but not in houses.”

The 2-km stretch leading to Sangam Vihar from Batra cinema remains dug up for construction work, ostensibly to lay pipelines.

Area MLA Dinesh Mohaniya said, “Seventy percent of people are now getting regular water. Earlier, it was zero. Water shortage is in interiors areas; in several other blocks, there is regular supply.”