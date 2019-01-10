‘Most rape accused known to victims’

As per the data, the accused was a “stranger” in only 2.50% of cases . This has dipped from 3.57% in 2016 and 3.36% in 2017. (Image for representational purpose only)

Advertising

Of the 2,043 rape cases reported in the city last year, the accused in 550 cases, or around one-fourth, were either in a “live-in relationship” with the complainants or “refused to marry” them, Delhi Police has highlighted in its annual data, under the head, ‘rape-victim and accused relationship’.

The data further mentions that a majority of rapes, 43.47%, were committed by “friends or family friends” of the woman, and 22.86% by “other known persons”. As per the data, the accused was a “stranger” in only 2.50% of cases . This has dipped from 3.57% in 2016 and 3.36% in 2017.

“We have taken preventive measures such as increasing awareness among women, community approach to policing, and apps such as Himmat Plus. Preventive measures have helped reduce rapes by strangers, but the preventive part is not available to police when the accused is known to the woman. We can educate women, raise awareness about their rights,” said Satish Golcha, Special CP (Crime).

The number of rapes reported went down, albeit marginally, from 2,065 in 2016 and 2,059 in 2017 to 2,043 in 2018. Similarly, there has been a slight decline in molestation cases — from 3,275 in 2017 to 3,175 in 2018. Cases of “eve-teasing” too have seen a decline, from 621 in 2017 to 569 in 2018.

Advertising

“Since 2014, the number of rapes in Delhi has plateaued between 2,000-2,100, and there was a marginal decline in 2018, even though the population has increased. From better police visibility on the roads to the Sashakti self-defence training project, a variety of factors have contributed to this,” Golcha said.