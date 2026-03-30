Most raids in East, Crime Branch makes biggest seizures: Sweeping crackdown on LPG black market in Delhi

As complaints of delayed deliveries and inflated prices of LPG cylinders continue to surface from across the Capital amid raging war in West Asia, the Delhi Police’s latest data points to an alleged black market thriving on supply gaps, The Indian Express has learnt.

Between March 1 and March 26, as per the official data, 76 raids were carried out across the Capital, with 22 FIRs registered and 1,710 cylinders seized in a sweeping crackdown on alleged hoarding and illegal diversion. While the South district saw the highest recovery of cylinders, the East district saw the highest number of raids. In a majority of these raids, officers found that the key suspect was either the gas agency dealer or the delivery men.

The maximum recovery was made by the Crime Branch unit, which alone seized 1,145 cylinders in three cases, indicating the scale at which the alleged organised rackets are operating, the data revealed. “In three separate raids, the Crime Branch seized over 1,000 LPG cylinders last week, exposing illegal hoarding and refilling operations. We have been receiving inputs, including videos, from the public regarding such activities. All such information is being acted upon on priority, and prompt action is taken using available manpower and technical tools,” said Devesh Srivastava, Special CP (Crime) and Media and Perception Management

Among the districts, the South district reported the highest recovery in a single case of 223 cylinders. This was followed by the South West district where 119 cylinders were seized as six FIRs were filed during seven raids.

DCP South Anant Mittal said, “We had seized the cylinders from the Dera Mandi area where two persons had illegally collected them from various sources and stored them there. Since cylinders are at the risk of exploding, we had called all stakeholders as the godown — where they were storing them — was in a residential area.”

The South West district recorded the highest number of FIRs (6), emerging as a key hotspot for alleged illegal activities in this regard.

At 30, the highest number of raids were carried out in the East district even as only two FIRs were subsequently filed and five cylinders were seized, suggesting widespread enforcement but limited recovery.

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Meanwhile, Shahdara district saw 18 raids with one FIR registered and seizure of nine cylinders. On the other hand, the West district recorded four FIRs with a recovery of 62 cylinders in five raids.

Dwarka and South East districts also reported significant recoveries of 65 and 62 cylinders, respectively.

In Rohini, 17 cylinders were seized in one case, while the North West district reported a recovery of only three cylinders. Several districts — Central, New Delhi, North East, Outer North, and Outer — reported no seizures or FIRs during the period.

Officers across the city are holding regular meetings with agency owners and petrol pump owners in order to chalk out a plan as per the scenario. They said the drive was intensified following inputs about illegal diversion of domestic LPG cylinders for commercial use and black marketing due to supply constraints.

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“The involvement of organised networks, particularly in cases handled by the Crime Branch, points to a larger nexus that is being systematically dismantled,” a senior officer said.

Officers added that strict action will continue against those involved in hoarding and illegal distribution with a focus on identifying supply chains and ensuring that subsidised LPG reaches legitimate consumers. Further investigation in several cases is ongoing.