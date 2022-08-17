Most hospitalisations in those vaccinated only twice: Manish Sisodia

Around 90% of the patients admitted to hospitals with Covid are those who have not taken the precautionary dose of the vaccine, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said Tuesday.

Delhi has seen a rise in cases and positivity rate over the past three weeks. On Tuesday, 917 people tested positive for the disease, despite only 4,775 tests being conducted – at a positivity rate of 19.2%. According to data provided by the Delhi government, out of the 1.5 crore adults eligible to get vaccinated, only about 23 lakh have taken precautionary dose so far, and 1.54 crore people have taken the second dose.

The Delhi government said in a statement Tuesday the infection rate is lesser in people who have taken the precautionary dose of the vaccine. Sisodia held a meeting with senior officers of the health department and district magistrates on expediting the rate of vaccination. Chief secretary Naresh Kumar, who was also present in the meeting, directed district magistrates to conduct ground visits and decide locations for setting up vaccination camps in crowded places such as Metro stations, markets, and malls.

According to the health bulletin, 588 out of 9,416 beds set aside for Covid patients are occupied at present. Twenty five of these have been occupied by those suspected to have Covid. Of the remaining, 202 are admitted to ICUs, 205 are on oxygen support and 22 are on ventilator support. Total active cases in Delhi have reached 6,867.

“People are showing carelessness, and it has been seen that many are not taking precautionary doses. But the number of patients admitted to hospitals shows that those who have taken precautionary doses are safer. Around 90% of Covid patients admitted to hospitals are those who have taken only two doses of the vaccine…Only 10% of patients got infected after the third dose…Wearing a mask while going out of the house can prevent most cases… An appeal has been made to senior citizens to get vaccinated as soon as possible,” Sisodia said.