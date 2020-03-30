Most hail from Assam: Under shadow of Gurgaon towers, ragpicker colony runs out of supplies

The slum in Sector 21 is home to more than 100 families. The slum in Sector 21 is home to more than 100 families.

For the first time since he moved to Gurgaon 15 years ago, Abdul Halim, a ragpicker, asked his parents in Assam to send him Rs 1,000 so he could buy food for his family of four. “I usually earn around Rs 200 a day picking up bottles, cartons and selling them. This is normally enough to sustain my family… I also manage to send around Rs 1,500-Rs 2,000 to my parents. This month, I don’t even have money to feed my family,” said Halim.

For Halim and 400 others who live in a slum near the community centre in Sector 21, the lockdown has come as a sudden blow. Located under the shadow of Infospace Limited Business Complex — a cluster of high-rise buildings that house offices of banks and several international organisations — the slum is home to 107 families. While most are employed as ragpickers, some work as drivers. A majority of the families hail from Assam, and a few from Bihar and UP.

“What we earn varies from day to day, and from person to person. Ragpickers make Rs 100-300 a day, and a handful of drivers earn better, around Rs 500,” said Mohammad Ayub, another ragpicker.

Residents of every shanty The Indian Express spoke to said they had no money, no work, and no idea how to feed their families. Hesitant to venture too far fearing police harassment, they spend their days sitting at home, hoping help will reach soon.

Even as they hear from their acquaintances in other parts of the city about food packages and ration being provided by the administration and social workers, they are yet to receive anything. A possible reason, they say, is because their slum is in a corner of the city. “If we were in people’s line of vision, maybe we would get help as well, but our homes are hidden by these large offices and boundary walls. If people do not even know we are here, how can they help us?” said Kalchan Ali, another ragpicker from Assam.

“Our ration is running out. If we do not get help, we will starve in a day or two. Some families are already out of ration, but we are all pooling in to ensure nobody goes hungry,” he said.

In the past week, help arrived once — from an NGO in Delhi. But provisions, they say, was enough to provide one meal to about 50 residents. “They left some rice, lentils, flour, but we have kept aside as much as we could. If we cook all, fights could break out,” said Jiarur Rahman, a resident.

Water supply, too, is uncertain due to lack of income. The community usually procured water through tankers, at Rs 50 for a drum. “A few tankers came today and gave water at half price, so we will be able to manage for a day or two… after that, we don’t know what will happen…,” said Halim.

“If the government extends this lockdown, we may have to look for a way to return to Assam. We want to follow orders and not move around, but the government needs to give us basic provisions to survive,” he said.

