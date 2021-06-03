Most expensive Covid-19 vaccine shot yet in Delhi at Rs 1,800 per dose

Delhi’s most expensive Covid-19 vaccine shot yet will be available from Thursday at Moolchand Hospital at Rs 1,800 per dose.

The hospital is inaugurating a drive-through vaccination facility on its premises on Thursday. The other vaccine sites in the same hospital offer doses at Rs 1,450. Unlike all the other drive-through facilities in the city which offered Covishied, this will be administering Covaxin.

On Thursday, 40 people will be vaccinated at the centre after the inauguration, between 2 pm and 5 pm.

“The drive-through facility will function as the third vaccine site in our hospital premises and will be there as a permanent site, and it will be offered to all eligible categories,” said Dr Madhu Handa, MD of the hospital.

“The cost of Covaxin for private hospitals is much higher than that of Covishield. And customers will be paying for the smooth experience of being vaccinated in the car itself with their families and doctors around,” said Vibhu Talwar, a trustee of the hospital.

Covishield has been available at Rs 1,100 at drive-through camps organised by Max Hospital at DLF Avenue Mall and The Chanakya mall. At the other ‘permanent’ drive-in centre in the city at Vegas Mall by Aakash Superspeciality Hospital, Covishield is offered at Rs 1,400. Covaxin had been available for those above 18 at a drive-through camp at Select City Walk mall at Rs. 1,450.

Meanwhile, vaccination for the 18-44 age category in government centres has been closed for ten days due to supply shortage. In particular, the Delhi government ran out of its Covaxin supply for this category more than three weeks ago