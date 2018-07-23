Mosquito season: Delhi’s north body brings in fish to kill larvae this monsoon

South civic body Mayor Narender Chawla said posters, on prevention and control of dengue, malaria and chikungunya, will be distributed to engage both children and parents. South civic body Mayor Narender Chawla said posters, on prevention and control of dengue, malaria and chikungunya, will be distributed to engage both children and parents.

With the arrival of the monsoon increasing fear of vector-borne diseases, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) has started dropping Gambusia — the mosquito larvae-eating fish — in water bodies and fountains in its jurisdiction.

The fish will come in handy to curb the mosquito menace and fight vector-borne diseases as it eats their larvae, said an official.

The North civic body has identified more than 50 areas, where Gambusia, popularly known as mosquito fish, will be dropped.

The species is used in many countries as a bio-control measure to check mosquito-transmitted diseases.

A senior NDMC official said these fish eat about 300 mosquito larvae per day. He added that it is an effective mechanism, as it costs less than fogging.

He said an advisory has been issued to keep school premises free of mosquito breeding and to wear full-sleeve uniforms to protect against mosquito bites.

At least eight fresh cases of malaria were reported in the first week of July, taking the total number of people affected by the vector-borne disease in the city to 54.

