Mosquito season: 8 lakh Gurgaon homes surveyed

Teams of the Gurgaon district administration have, in the last six months, conducted a survey of over eight lakh homes in the district to check for larvae of mosquitoes and prevent the spread of any vector-borne diseases, officials have revealed. The district has not yet reported any confirmed cases of dengue or malaria.

According to officials, a total of 8,96,627 homes in Gurgaon have been surveyed since January, and notices have been issued to 4,859 residents.

“The teams constituted by the health department along with the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) have surveyed 8.96 lakh homes between January and now. The homes where larvae of mosquitoes are found are issued notices, and teams of the health department inspect these homes a second time. The owner of any house where larvae is found three times is issued a challan and penalized,” said District Malaria Officer Dr Sudha Garg.

“In addition, we have checked 43,188 coolers of residents to ensure that they have not become a breeding spot for mosquitoes,” she said.

Civil Surgeon Dr Virender Yadav said, “All necessary steps are being taken to protect residents against infections. Medicines are being given to the MCG for fogging purposes. We have enough medicine stock.”

As per data shared by the district health department, although more than 1 lakh samples have been collected for testing for malaria in Gurgaon so far this year, and 190 samples have been collected for testing for dengue, no cases of either of the infections have been reported so far.

Last year, Gurgaon had reported 51 cases of dengue and only four cases of malaria, while in 2019, 22 cases of dengue and 15 of malaria had emerged. In 2018, the health department had recorded 93 dengue cases, and 30 cases of malaria.