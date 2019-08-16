MoS Supriyo recommends ‘stringent measures’ at Delhi zoo

Minister of State for Environment Babul Supriyo has recommended “stringent measures” for Delhi’s National Zoological Park, including suspension of a veterinary officer, in meetings with the Central Zoo Authority (CZA) and environment officials.

Advertising

The minister also sought post-mortem reports regarding animal deaths and enquired about the possibility of bringing in mates for single animals in the Delhi zoo. “For the past several days, several reports have surfaced about irregularities in the zoo. I had to find out the reason,” Supriyo told The Indian Express.

As many as 245 animals had died in the zoo in a span of 14 months till June 2019, as per a report compiled by authorities. The report also showed that 27 species of animals did not have a mating partner. The CZA has advised against keeping single animals in zoos in its national policy.

Supriyo held a meeting with the CZA and Delhi zoo officials last Thursday and reviewed compliance on his recommendations with a central environment official Tuesday. Suspension of the veterinary officer was a “minuscule part” of a larger issue concerning the zoo, including its mortality rate, the MoS said.

Advertising

A high-level committee probing allegations of mismanagement at the zoo had recommended disciplinary action against the veterinary officer. It found that the officer was allegedly negligent in dealing with a number of cases concerning animals in the zoo.

The suspension, however, will not be carried out until his replacement is found. A CZA official said there was confusion regarding who would carry out the suspension order. The official said, “A decision has to be taken by an appropriate authority. We can’t take control of any zoo.”

A meeting is expected to be held later in August to decide if the CZA can take administrative control of the Delhi zoo.