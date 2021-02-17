MoS praises police handling of NE Delhi riots and Jan 26 tractor rally

On Tuesday, Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy praised the Delhi Police for handling the January 26 violence this year and Delhi riots last year with “professionalism and dedication”.

The minister gave a speech at the 74th Delhi Police Raising Day Ceremony, where he said that the two incidents were part of a “larger conspiracy to defame the country”.

“There are many anti-India elements that want to spread instability. Delhi remains their focal point. The riots and illegal protests that took place in February 2020 were a part of this scheme, but the way Delhi Police handled it is an example for other police forces,” Reddy said.

Reddy was the chief guest at the ceremony, where he took the salute with Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava.

“Anti-India elements challenged the law and order situation on Republic Day and destroyed public property. Despite their anti-national activities, provocative behaviour and attacks on our police personnel, the Delhi Police showed restraint, patience, discipline and handled the situation… I feel sad that more than 500 personnel were injured but I also feel happy that police officers didn’t let any civilian die,” said Reddy.

The parade consisted of contingents from the Anti-riots Squad, Armed Police, Women Police, Dog Squad, Mounted Police and Traffic Squad.

Reddy gave out 75 medals to personnel for meritorious service. Karol Bagh police station in Delhi won the ‘Best Police Station’ title and was awarded a trophy. Seelampur and Moti Nagar police stations bagged the second and third position.

Shrivastava also praised his force for their handing of the anti-CAA protests. He said, “Delhi Police registered a record 755 cases in the riots and conveyed in no uncertain terms its intention of investigating the riot cases freely and fairly. Intensive use of technology in identification and arrest of culprits was the hallmark of the investigation.”