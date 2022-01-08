Morphed video of PM’s cabinet meeting originated from Pakistan: Delhi Police

A day after lodging an FIR against unknown persons for allegedly morphing a video of a cabinet meeting chaired by the Prime Minister by “superimposing” an audio over it to promote enmity between groups, the Cyber Cell of Delhi Police found out that the doctored video originated from a Pakistan-based server.

The Cyber Cell said they came across a video during social media monitoring which showed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah with other ministers in a meeting. The video further showed a minister passing “objectionable remarks against Punjabis”.

DCP (Cyber Cell) KPS Malhotra said, “We analysed the video and found that a voice over from another video was superimposed on it. In reality, the video is of a meeting that took place on December 9 after the demise of CDS Gen Bipin Rawat. There was no discussion of any community or religion in that meeting. The old video has been morphed and was available on various news portals and social media platforms.”

The police then registered a case under IPC Section 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on the ground of religion and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) and found that two Twitter accounts @simrankaur0507 and @eshalkaur1 “started” propagating the video.

“The video was morphed with an ill intent to instigate communal disharmony. The accused persons tried to show that this meeting was against the Sikh Community. We are investigating the matter and request the public to fact-check before sharing such videos,” said Malhotra.