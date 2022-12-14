As Morocco and France face off tonight, embassies in Delhi gear up for action

Seated in his office at the Moroccan embassy in Delhi’s Vasant Vihar, His Excellency Mohammed Maliki of the Kingdom of Morocco does not fit the stereotype of a sports fanatic. But for the ambassador and the ten or so Moroccan nationals working in the embassy, football is very serious business indeed and with Morocco preparing to face France in the semi-finals of the World Cup, the ultimate prize has never been closer.

Morocco’s swift ascent to the semi-finals has rocked not only the football world but also its most ardent fans. The ambassador said, “At the beginning, no one had any idea that we would get this far. But after the first round, we started to believe. To beat teams like Portugal, Spain and Belgium…once can be luck, twice can be a fluke but three times is something else.”

Maliki says that the sport has also brought the embassy staff closer. He said, “The matches are an opportunity for us to stay back longer and spend time together. We also held a screening for the fans at a hotel during the quarterfinals, but since the semi-final against France is at a late hour, it unfortunately won’t be possible.”

The ambassador has also seized the opportunity to highlight Morocco as a nation. He said with a laugh, “I am a little busier since everyone wants to speak about the World Cup and conduct interviews but I am able to show Morocco to the people…Even those who would not have known Morocco’s location on the map know about us now.”

Maliki also said that as a fan of the sport, it’s also heartening to see other nations throw their support behind Morocco. He said, “It is the first time an Arab or African nation has reached the semi-finals. Fans of countries like Senegal, Tunisia and Ghana are with us. They don’t say ‘they won’, they say ‘we won’. This is something unique you won’t see anywhere else in the world.” He’s also impressed with Qatar’s organisation of the World Cup, which he feels is the best he has watched so far.

Ambassador Maliki and other fans like him are now daring to dream. He said, “When countries reach the semi-finals, they are more or less playing on a similar level. Matches will be decided by small mistakes or differences. If our team could beat Spain, Portugal and Belgium, we can also beat France. But in a way, we have already won. I feel that we have won the hearts of millions of football fans worldwide.”

The French embassy, meanwhile, is holding a watch party for the staff as well as their families in the late evening.