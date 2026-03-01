Delhi CM launches ‘nutrition programme’ for children; inaugurates modern ICU at GTB

She also inaugurated a series of major healthcare projects, reinforcing the government’s push to upgrade medical infrastructure in Delhi. (Source: X/PTI)

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday launched the ‘Morning Nutrition Programme’ in collaboration with Akshaya Patra Foundation, aiming to directly benefit nearly 90,000 students across the Capital.

She also inaugurated a series of major healthcare projects, reinforcing the government’s push to upgrade medical infrastructure in Delhi. At Guru Tegh Bahadur (GTB) Hospital, she launched a 10-bed Medical ICU ward, a modern GI HD Video Endoscopy Suite and an Integrated AYUSH Stress Management Programme.

Addressing the gathering, Gupta said that a nourished childhood forms the bedrock of ‘Viksit Bharat’, emphasising that nutrition is not merely about food but about building the nation’s future.