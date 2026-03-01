Delhi CM launches ‘nutrition programme’ for children; inaugurates modern ICU at GTB

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday launched the ‘Morning Nutrition Programme’ in collaboration with Akshaya Patra Foundation, aiming to directly benefit nearly 90,000 students across the Capital.
She also inaugurated a series of major healthcare projects, reinforcing the government’s push to upgrade medical infrastructure in Delhi. At Guru Tegh Bahadur (GTB) Hospital, she launched a 10-bed Medical ICU ward, a modern GI HD Video Endoscopy Suite and an Integrated AYUSH Stress Management Programme.
Addressing the gathering, Gupta said that a nourished childhood forms the bedrock of ‘Viksit Bharat’, emphasising that nutrition is not merely about food but about building the nation’s future.
The programme, implemented in around 200 Delhi government schools, will provide morning meals to children to boost their energy, concentration and overall development. Meals will be prepared and delivered through the Foundation’s four modern kitchens in Delhi.
Gupta noted that welfare initiatives under Prime Minister Narendra Modi — including PM Poshan, National Food Security Act and Poshan Abhiyaan — have strengthened the country’s nutrition framework. She added that the Delhi government is also expanding subsidised meals through Atal Canteens, where food is served at Rs 5, with a target of feeding one lakh people daily.
Calling the initiative a model of government-community partnership, Gupta reaffirmed full support for efforts ensuring that no child begins the day hungry.
Further, Gupta laid the foundation stone of a new state-of-the-art OPD building at the Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences (IHBAS), aimed at streamlining outpatient services and reducing waiting time for thousands of patients.
She said the government is working in mission mode to equip every hospital with world-class facilities. The upgraded ICU and endoscopy suite at GTB Hospital will strengthen critical care and enable faster diagnosis of gastrointestinal disorders, while new AYUSH stress management OPDs will promote holistic well-being through yoga and lifestyle counselling.
Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh termed the initiatives a milestone, asserting that Delhi’s healthcare system will emerge as a national model. The CM expressed confidence that the new facilities would significantly benefit residents of East Delhi and the wider NCR.
