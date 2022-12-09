scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 08, 2022

More with criminal records won MCD seats this time round: ADR

The report also includes the worth of assets owned by the winners. Of the 248 winners, 67% are crorepatis, and in 2017, this number was 51%.

The proportion of women in the new MCD has remained almost the same. While in 2017, 139 out of 266 were women (52%), this year 132 out of 248 (53%) are women. One transgender candidate from AAP also won.
There is a higher percentage of councillors with serious criminal cases in the newly elected Municipal Corporation of Delhi this term as compared to the last, an analysis by the Association for Democratic Reforms shows.

Among the councillors whose affidavits were analysed by ADR in 2017, 5% faced serious cases. This year, the proportion is 8%.

ADR analysed the affidavits filed by 248 of 250 winners this year. In 2017, it analysed 266 of 270 winners. Data on some winning candidates could not be analysed as the affidavits available were not complete or legible.

Serious cases include charges of murder, rape, assault, bribery etc.

The report also includes the worth of assets owned by the winners. Of the 248 winners, 67% are crorepatis, and in 2017, this number was 51%.

Assets include houses, land, cars, jewellery etc.

Average assets per winning candidate for 104 BJP candidates is Rs 5.29 crore, for 132 AAP candidates, it is Rs 3.56 crore, nine Congress candidates have average assets worth Rs 4.09 crore and three independent candidates have average assets worth Rs 5.53 crore.

The BJP had the highest number of winners — 82 of 104 — whose worth was over Rs 1 crore; followed by 77 out of 132 from AAP, and six out of nine from the Congress.

The report states that most winners were in the age bracket of 41 to 50, followed by the 31 to 40 bracket. Two winners were below the age of 25, and ten were between the age of 61 and 70.

Most of the winners’ (87) highest degree was graduation, and of these 20 were working professionals. The highest qualification of 58 winners was Class XII. One winner had a doctorate, and two were illiterate.

The proportion of women in the new MCD has remained almost the same. While in 2017, 139 out of 266 were women (52%), this year 132 out of 248 (53%) are women. One transgender candidate from AAP also won.

First published on: 09-12-2022 at 01:59:46 am
close